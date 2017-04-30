Story highlights Valtteri Bottas wins Russia GP

Mercedes driver pips Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton finishes fourth

(CNN) The Sochi Autodrom has known nothing but Mercedes victories since it began hosting the Russian Grand Prix in 2014.

After Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won two of the opening three races of the 2017 season, there seemed a genuine chance that could change.

But Valtteri Bottas had other ideas as he secured his first ever F1 Grand Prix win Sunday and maintained Mercedes dominance on Russia's Black Sea coast.

The Finnish driver sped to victory after a flying start which saw him move from third on the grid to first, overtaking the Ferrari's of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen which had been fastest in qualifying Saturday.

"Amazing. It took quite a while, more than 80 races," Bottas said on the podium, referring to his first F1 win. "[It was] definitely worth the wait."