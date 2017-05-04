Story highlights Anti-racism campaigner criticizes Italian soccer authorities

(CNN) The Italian authorities have a blind spot when it comes to racism, a leading campaigner in soccer has told CNN.

Piara Powar, executive director of Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), said the Italian Football Federation's disciplinary procedures had been found wanting in the wake of the Sulley Muntari case.

After being racially abused by a section of the crowd during Sunday's Serie A match at Cagliari, the Ghanian midfielder was shown a yellow card by the referee after asking the official to stop the game.

When the 32-year-old, who was playing for Pescara, walked off the field in protest at his booking he was subsequently shown another yellow card and must now serve a one-match ban.

Amid calls for Muntari's punishment to be overturned, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said the ban would stand and that Cagliari would not be punished as the chanting came from around 10 people, which constituted "less than 1% of the crowd" inside the Stadio Sant'Elia stadium.

