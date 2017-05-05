Story highlights
(CNN)Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic will be going solo for the foreseeable future after announcing he has "mutually agreed" to part ways with his entire coaching team.
This includes Marian Vajda, the former player who has coached Djokovic through most of his career. But the Serb hopes this "shock therapy" will produce a turnaround in results.
The decision comes on the same day as the draw for the Madrid Open, which Djokovic is due to compete in.
"I am forever grateful to Marian, GG [fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch] and Miljan [physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic] for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals," read a statement on Djokovic's website.
"I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind in my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.
"I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again."
Djokovic split with six-time grand slam winner Boris Becker in December last year after losing his No. 1 ranking. He was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by wildcard Denis Istomin at the start of 2017.
Since then, Djokovic has failed to make it past the quarterfinal stages of an ATP tournament. He lost twice to Nick Kyrgios -- at Acapulco, Mexico, and Indian Wells -- and most recently went down to Belgian David Goffin at the Monte Carlo Masters.
What now for Novak?
Djokovic says he will look for a new head coach, but is in no mood to rush things. For now, the Serb, who won his last major title at the 2016 French Open, will tour alone.
"I feel like this is a new chapter in my life. My career was always on the upward path and this time I'm experiencing how it is when the path takes you in a different direction," said Djokovic.
"I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient. I have so much faith in this process and that's why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally.
"I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don't want to rush my decision. I will be on the tour alone for a while with support of my family and management."