FIFA fires investigators who brought down Sepp Blatter

(CNN)The two men who played a leading role in bringing down former FIFA president Sepp Blatter have been ousted by world football's governing body.
FIFA has recommended that investigator Cornel Borbely and ethics judge, Hans-Joachim Eckert, should not be re-elected when the organization's congress takes place in Bahrain Thursday.
Both men played an integral role in the banning of Blatter, who resigned from his position in October 2015 after 17 years in charge in the midst of corruption allegations.
According to a statement issued by the ethics committee, the investigatory chamber has carried out 194 investigations since 2015 while the adjudicatory wing has sentenced more than 70 officials during the same time frame.
But FIFA has moved to recommend that the two men be replaced -- a decision which the pair say will "lead to a renewed loss of trust and further hurt the already tarnished image of FIFA."
Football's world governing body did not immediately respond to CNN's questions as to why FIFA had decided to replace Borbely and Eckert, especially as dozens of investigations are still under way.
Borbely and Eckert issued a statement saying FIFA's decision was "clearly politically motivated" and "puts de facto an end to the reform efforts."
The statement added: "Consequently, the non-reappointment will have a negative impact on FIFA in the medium and long term."
FIFA is recommending that Borbely be replaced by Colombian prosecutor Maria Claudia Rojas, while Greek judge Vassilios Skouris, a former head of the European Court of Justice, is set to take over from Eckert.
Blatter
The move appears to have come as a surprise and at at a time, according to Borbely, where the ethics committee is still looking into "several hundred" cases of possible corruption.
"We worked well on a very high level with a huge volume of cases," Borbely told a news conference Wednesday.
"There was no need to change the ethics committee -- the only conclusion can be that this was politically intended."
Eckert has been in charge of the adjudicatory chamber since 2012, while Borbely was appointed in 2014.
The two men have presided over some of the biggest cases in FIFA's history, banning Blatter, and Michel Platini, the former head of Europe's governing body, UEFA.
Both Blatter and Platini were originally banned for eight years each in December 2015, with FIFA reducing both men's punishment to six years, upon appeal. Platini's ban was then further reduced to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The original verdict was handed out after the Ethics Committee found that Platini had received a two-million Swiss franc ($2.02 million) "advisory payment" from Blatter.
Current FIFA president Gianni Infantino was himself investigated by the ethics committee last year but was cleared after an investigation into his expenses.