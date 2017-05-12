Story highlights Verstappen won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

At 18 years, 228 days, he was the sport's youngest winner

Teenager has not won a race since

Barcelona (CNN) He is the driver who obliterated Formula One's record books. Aged 18 years and 228 days, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest winner when he claimed the checkered flag at last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

It was a victory made all the more remarkable as it came just days after the Dutch teenager was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull.

But a year on from his incredible feat, the 19-year-old tells CNN's The Circuit that he does not expect to feature on the podium in Barcelona this weekend.

Asked whether this season could be a three-horse race between Mercedes, Ferrari and his team Red Bull, Verstappen says matter-of-factly: "Not at the moment.

"Even at this race we will not be in the fight. I need a bit of luck this season," Verstappen explained in Barcelona ahead of Sunday's race.