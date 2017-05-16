Story highlights Pendine Sands hosts speed event

Fastest shed on sand world record set

(CNN) Sheds are often viewed as occupying a special place in the male psyche.

A place to potter and fix and, dare it be said, a temporary respite from the stresses and strains of modern life.

But Briton Kevin Nicks has an altogether racier idea of sheds. So much so that over the weekend set a world record for the fastest shed on sand -- it reached a speed of 78.965 miles per hour.

But he didn't just drive the shed -- he also designed and built it.

"What a wonderful experience -- it's nature's race track," the 52-year-old told CNN Tuesday of what it felt like to race across Pendine Sands in South Wales at the Straightliners speed record event.

