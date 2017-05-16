Story highlights Sharapova recently returned from 15-month ban

(CNN) Maria Sharapova will not play at this year's French Open after organizers decided not to grant the two-time champion a wildcard into the tournament.

Sharapova, 30, recently returned from a 15-month doping ban after admitting she had used the banned hormone and metabolic modulator meldonium

Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation, said via a Facebook Live broadcast: "If there can be a wildcard for return from injuries then there cannot be a wildcard for return of doping.

"I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be very disappointed, she might be very disappointed... but it's my mission to protect the game and to protect the high standards of (the) game played without any doubts on the result."

The former world number one had hoped to build up enough ranking points to automatically qualify for the grand slam, which begins on May 28, but defeat to Kiki Mladenovic in the semifinal of the Stuttgart Open in April left her fate in the hands of the French Tennis Federation.