Story highlights Max Verstappen: "I enjoy being on limit"

Teenager says he will remain aggressive on track

The Dutchman feels like he is no longer a rookie

Max Verstappen stars in May's edition of The Circuit, which premieres on CNNi Thursday at 0930 BST.

Barcelona (CNN) For some it's the sight from the podium, the taste of champagne, the glory of victory.

While those things are important for a natural-born competitor like Max Verstappen, the Dutch teenager's love for F1 racing cuts much deeper.

"I grew up going to race rings and I really enjoyed it," says the son of former F1 racer Jos Verstappen and go-karting mum Sophie Kumpen.

"The smell of fuel, driving on the limit on the edge of sliding, it just gives you a lot of adrenalin.

"That's what I enjoy, always driving on the limit of what you can do," Verstappen added in an interview