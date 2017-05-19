Story highlights Maria Sharapova to enter Wimbledon qualifying

(CNN) The Bank of England Sports Centre in south London is likely to be busier than usual in June -- the venue is going to host Maria Sharapova, who has confirmed she wants to secure a place at Wimbledon through the grand slam's qualifying tournament.

Refused a wildcard for the French Open, Sharapova will need to negotiate three qualifying rounds if she's to reach Wimbledon's main draw.

"Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw," said Sharapova, who is ranked 211 in the world, in a statement Friday.

"I have already started getting treatment on the injury I sustained a few days ago in Rome, and will begin my preparation as soon I get better."

Wimbledon qualifying provides 16 main draw places for men and 12 for women if they win through three rounds.