Story highlights Renault eDams driver clinches 11th career win at the Paris ePrix

Buemi leads from start to finish while main title rival di Grassi crashes out

(CNN) Sebastien Buemi tightened his grip on the 2016/17 Formula E World Championship with another commanding performance at Saturday's Paris ePrix.

Starting from pole, the Renault eDams driver controlled the race from start to finish to record an 11th career victory in Formula E and open up a 43-point gap at the top of the drivers' championship.

If it was plain sailing for Buemi at the front it was anything but behind him as his main rivals faltered in the race run on the streets surrounding Les Invalides in Paris' 7th arrondissement.

Home favorite Jean-Eric Vergne had missed out on pole by just 0.006 seconds earlier in the day and pursued Buemi doggedly for much of the race.

