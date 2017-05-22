Ariana Grande concert incident: Live updates

(CNN)British police have confirmed 19 people have been killed in what's being treated as a terrorist incident at Manchester Arena, after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.
Police are warning people to stay away from the area as emergency services work to examine the scope of the suspected attack.
Main developments:
- The latest toll from Monday night's explosion is 19 people dead and around 59 injured, Greater Manchester Police say
- A suicide bombing is currently the most likely reason for the blast, law enforcement says, with a man at the scene identified as the probable attacker
- Eyewitnesses reported panic at the arena after the explosion, with young teenagers left unattended and parents desperately searching for their children
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May has suspended her campaign in the wake of the incident, which she condemned as "appalling terrorist attack"
- Investigations are still continuing and police are asking people to stay away from the arena. Dozens are waiting at hospitals for news of their loved ones