(CNN) Angelique Kerber suffered the indignity of becoming the first ever top seeded woman to be defeated in the opening round of the French Open as she suffered a surprise straight sets loss to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

Makarova won out 6-2 6-2 in just one hour and 22 minutes Sunday, racking up six breaks of serve in the process.

Kerber lost in the first round at Roland Garros last year when she was seeded third behind Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska.

The World No.1 and reigning US Open champion has struggled on clay this year, pulling out of the recent Madrid Masters because of injury and then exiting the Rome Masters after another first round loss.

Makarova is currently raked 40th in the world but she has as high as No. 8 in the past and she reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2014 and the Australian Open in 2015.

For 5th time in Open Era the No.1 seed loses in opening round:

Kerber (2017 RG)

Ruzici (1979 AO)

Graf (1994 WIM)

Hingis (1999 & 2001WIM) — Kevin Fischer (@Kfish_WTA) May 28, 2017