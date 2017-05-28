Story highlights Angelique Kerber out of French Open

World No. 1 loses 6-2 6-2 to Ekaterina Makarova

Kerber becomes first top seed to lose in round one

(CNN) Angelique Kerber suffered the indignity of becoming the first ever top seeded woman to be defeated in the opening round of the French Open as she suffered a surprise straight sets loss to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

Makarova won out 6-2 6-2 in just one hour and 22 minutes Sunday, racking up six breaks of serve in the process.

Kerber lost in the first round at Roland Garros last year when she was seeded third behind Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska.

The World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion has struggled this year and on clay, retiring at the recent Madrid Open because of injury and then exiting the Italian Open in Rome after another first round loss.

"Right now I think that I have to find myself again and just try to (forget) the clay court season as soon as possible and then reset and (start) from the grass courts again," Kerber told reporters, referring to the grass-court swing that starts in two weeks.