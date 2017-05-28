Story highlights Petra Kvitova wins on return to tennis

Out for five months after knife attack

Beat Julia Boserup 6-3, 6-2 at French Open

(CNN) Just five months after she was stabbed during an attempted burglary at her home, Petra Kvitova made an impressive return to action as the Czech eased into the French Open second round Sunday.

As if she had never been away, the two-time Wimbledon champion needed only 74 minutes to beat American Julia Boserup 6-3, 6-2 in her first match since the December attack at her home in the Czech town of Prostejov.

Any nerves Kvitova -- a French Open semi-finalist in 2012 -- might have had were quickly forgotten as the 15th seed hit an impressive forehand to win the match's opening point.

"It's a pleasure to be here, I'm really glad to have made the decision that I'm going to play here," said Kvitova afterwards.

"Thank you for everything, you helped me through this difficult time," added Kvitova, who will face either Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Evgeniya Rodina in the second round.