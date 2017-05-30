Story highlights Hamou's accreditation revoked

(CNN) A 21-year-old French tennis player's "inappropriate behavior" towards a female journalist during a live TV interview at a major tournament has been described as "reprehensible" by the French Tennis Federation.

Maxime Hamou pulled Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas close to him and kissed her repeatedly while holding her around her neck and shoulders Monday.

On Tuesday, the FTT revoked Hamou's accreditation for the prestigious French Open, while the organization's President Bernard Giudicelli has asked the disputes committee to investigate for improper conduct.

Looks like we have a Chris Gayle-type situation at Roland Garros with French qualifier Maxime Hamou https://t.co/EXRMoEI5Wf — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) May 30, 2017

"I want to offer my deepest apologies to Maly Thomas if she felt hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview," Hamou wrote on his Instagram account.

In a statement sent to CNN, Eurosport said: "We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening's interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou.

