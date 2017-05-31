Story highlights
- Tsonga loses to world No. 91 Renzo Olivo
- First loss in first round of major since 2007
- Chance of no French men making last 16
- Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic win in straight sets
(CNN)The French love their tennis.
The number of registered players from the start of 2017 -- 2,606, according to statistics provided by the ITF -- is only fractionally less than that of another grand slam nation with a population about five times as big, the US. Non-registered players surely swell the figures, especially since courts are plentiful.
How it must hurt the locals, then, to not have a French winner at the French Open in 17 years.
The drought on the men's side dates back further, to 1983, and appears set to continue after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga -- likely the top hope for Les Bleus -- suffered a first-round exit at a major for the first time since falling to Andy Roddick at the Australian Open 10 years ago.
His conqueror Wednesday doesn't match the pedigree of Roddick, a former No. 1.
Rather he is an Argentinian ranked 91st.
But Renzo Olivo still had enough to see off Tsonga 7-5 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 on Philippe Chatrier court in a tussle that was suspended by darkness at 9:55 p.m. Paris time Tuesday.
Olivo -- who spent teenaged years training at the Mouratoglou Academy when it was based near Paris -- only needed one game to oust the twice tournament semifinalist upon the resumption.
It was only the second grand slam victory of his career.
Even after Olivo blinked -- in the third set tiebreak and serving at 5-3 in the fourth -- Tsonga ultimately couldn't take advantage.
The new dad managed to save three straight match points serving at 4-5, 0-40, only to succumb on a fourth match point when Olivo struck a forehand winner.
Tsonga wasn't about to blame the loss on playing the week before the French Open -- winning a title in Lyon -- after he had pulled out of the Rome Masters with a shoulder complaint.
"There were other years where I didn't play very well for the whole clay season and then I got to Roland Garros and played well," the world No. 11 told reporters. "Last week I played well in Lyon and not so well here. That's the way tennis goes.
"Last week remains a positive experience for me, so I'm going to use that as a basis for the rest of my season."
With the result, French men won a mere six of 19 first-round matches.
And with Tsonga's pals Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils struggling with injuries of late, this could be the year when no French men make the second week at Roland Garros for the first time since 2007 even if Lucas Pouille's stock is rising.
At least however there was better news among the women.
Kristina Mladenovic -- perhaps the most likely French winner in either draw after reaching clay finals in Stuttgart and Madrid in the last six weeks -- recovered from a grueling first-round encounter to beat former French Open finalist Sara Errani 6-2 6-3.
Mladenovic said she considered pulling out of her clash with Jennifer Brady on Monday because of a back injury that surfaced over the weekend.
She stuck around and battled past Brady in three hours, despite looking in discomfort, but moved more freely Wednesday to the relief of the French.
Nadal, defending champions progress
Elsewhere, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic, nine-time winner Rafael Nadal and the in-form Dominic Thiem breezed, not dropping a set in eliminating Joao Sousa, Robin Haase and Simone Bolelli, respectively.
While Venus Williams -- making her 20th appearance at the French Open -- swept aside Kurumi Nara with pregnant sister Serena watching from the stands, reigning women's champion Garbine Muguruza rallied past Anett Kontaveit 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2.
Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, inflicted a rare double bagel -- 6-0 6-0 -- on Canada's Francoise Abanda.