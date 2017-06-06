Eat, sleep and work out like an athlete of the future

(CNN) In sport, the margins between victory and defeat are often wafer thin.

Likewise the financial consequences of winning and losing — with millions of dollars now at stake — especially in football, can help redefine teams' strategy for years to come.

Which is going to have consequences for the professional footballer of the future.

While many people's perception of footballers is that they have a couple of hours of daily training slotted into a lifestyle of perks and temptations, the reality is that the sport has become an all-encompassing profession.