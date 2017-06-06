Story highlights
(CNN)It seemed like Mother Nature was doing her utmost to help Kristina Mladenovic at the French Open on Tuesday. But Mladenovic couldn't take advantage.
Indeed this time there was no comeback for France's top hope to end a 17-year singles drought at Roland Garros as the 13th seed was defeated by Timea Bacsinszky -- who virtually quit tennis in 2013 only to return -- 6-4 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Bacsinszky's opponent in the last four won't be former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki but rather the 2014 Wimbledon junior champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Even though she is unseeded, the 4-6 6-2 6-2 result could hardly be classified an upset as the 20-year-old Latvian has now beaten the Dane three times on clay since April, striking a combined 148 winners in the process. She is the first Latvian woman in the Open Era to make a grand slam semifinal.
On a wet, windy, unseasonably cold day in Paris, rain forced the first two men's quarterfinals to be pushed back to Wednesday.
It also halted proceedings with Bacsinszky leading Mladenovic by a set.
A three-hour delay ensued, the type that can so often change momentum in matches.
And sure enough Mladenovic -- who trailed Jennifer Brady 3-0 in the third set in the first round and a second American, Shelby Rogers, 5-2 in the third set in the third round -- temporarily lifted her game to lead 3-1 in the second.
But the 30th-seeded Swiss won the next three games to lead by a break, 4-3.
That's when the heavens opened up again. This time the evening pause was much shorter.
Second rain delay
Yet given a second opportunity to turn things around, Mladenovic still was unable to capitalize.
Bacsinszky saved a break point in the final game to move into a second semifinal at the French Open in the last three seasons.
If though the weather gods tried to assist Mladenovic in one way, in another way they did not. The court was hardly full of spectators on the damp, nippy day, unlike on Sunday when the 24-year-old fed off the energy of a packed house and ousted defending champion Garbine Muguruza.
One Frenchwoman however does remain in the draw: The player Mladenovic won the doubles title with last year in Paris, Caroline Garcia. Garcia plays second-seed Karolina Pliskova in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
Due to the inclement weather Tuesday, all four men's quarterfinals are also scheduled for Wednesday. The pick of the bunch sees defending champion Novak Djokovic meet the second most successful player on clay this season, Dominic Thiem.
A resurgent Rafael Nadal has been the top performer on the dirt and the nine-time French Open champion will be expected to get past fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in his quarterfinal.