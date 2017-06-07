Breaking News

    French Open 2017: Absent stars rob Roland Garros of fashion wow moment

    By Danielle Rossingh, CNN

    Updated 0917 GMT (1717 HKT) June 7, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    After Maria Sharapova was denied a wild card to play at Roland Garros, have tennis fashionistas been denied a &quot;wow&quot; moment at the French Open?
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    After Maria Sharapova was denied a wild card to play at Roland Garros, have tennis fashionistas been denied a "wow" moment at the French Open?
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    At the 2006 US Open, the Russian wore this sleek outfit inspired by Audrey Hepburn&#39;s &#39;Breakfast at Tiffany&#39;s&#39; dress.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    At the 2006 US Open, the Russian wore this sleek outfit inspired by Audrey Hepburn's 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' dress.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    At Roland Garros in 2008, Sharapova wore this blue-and-white outfit inspired by 1920s French tennis star Suzanne Lenglen.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    At Roland Garros in 2008, Sharapova wore this blue-and-white outfit inspired by 1920s French tennis star Suzanne Lenglen.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Although Sharapova was denied a wild card into Roland Garros following her drug ban, Nike had already made her French Open outfits. &quot;Sharapova had oufits for all five slams she has missed out on, there is a missing era of Sharapova fashion going on now,&quot; said Ben Rothenberg, tennis contributor to the New York Times.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    Although Sharapova was denied a wild card into Roland Garros following her drug ban, Nike had already made her French Open outfits. "Sharapova had oufits for all five slams she has missed out on, there is a missing era of Sharapova fashion going on now," said Ben Rothenberg, tennis contributor to the New York Times.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Venus Williams shocked some onlookers at the 2010 French Open with her skin-toned underwear.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    Venus Williams shocked some onlookers at the 2010 French Open with her skin-toned underwear.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    At Roland Garros last year, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev wore matching Adidas Zebra-inspired outfits. &quot;I actually really liked the zebra prints, I know some people hated it but I actually really liked that stuff,&quot; sid Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    At Roland Garros last year, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev wore matching Adidas Zebra-inspired outfits. "I actually really liked the zebra prints, I know some people hated it but I actually really liked that stuff," sid Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    The US player -- ranked doubles world No. 1 -- knocked out the returning Petra Kvitova at this year&#39;s French Open wearing a cherry-covered top.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    The US player -- ranked doubles world No. 1 -- knocked out the returning Petra Kvitova at this year's French Open wearing a cherry-covered top.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Defending champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out by Kristina Mladenovic. Though both are sponsored by Adidas, the pair had none of the clashing problems of Zverev and Thiem.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    Defending champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out by Kristina Mladenovic. Though both are sponsored by Adidas, the pair had none of the clashing problems of Zverev and Thiem.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Mladenovic eventually prevailed and the 13th seed now faces Timea Bacsinszky in the quarterfinals.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    Mladenovic eventually prevailed and the 13th seed now faces Timea Bacsinszky in the quarterfinals.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Novak Djokovic recently made the switch from Uniqlo to French fashion giant Lacoste, just in time for the start of the French Open.
    Photos: Dressed for success at Rolland Garros
    Novak Djokovic recently made the switch from Uniqlo to French fashion giant Lacoste, just in time for the start of the French Open.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    sharapova fashion wimbledon 2004sharapova fashionsharapova fashionsharapova fashion trainingvenus williams fashionzverev thiem fashionmattek sands fashionmuguruza fashionMladenovic fashiondjokovic lacoste fashion

    Paris (CNN)With Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer and Victoria Azarenka all missing from Roland Garros, fashion watchers are wondering: Where's that showstopping moment?

    The outfits of the four tennis stars, who are all sponsored by American clothing giant Nike, usually prompts endless questions in press conferences and debates on social media about who has come up with the best outfit.
    This year in Paris, things are considerably more muted in the fashion stakes, noted Ben Rothenberg, who wrote the book "The Stylish Life: Tennis."
    "This is a quieter fashion tournament because we don't have four of the biggest runway-model tennis stars here," Rothenberg, who is also a tennis contributor to The New York Times, told CNN at Roland Garros.
    Williams, Sharapova, Federer and Azarenka "are all big enough stars to get their own, unique outfits," Rothenberg said.
    Read More
    Nike had already made the French Open outfits for Sharapova, who was denied a wild card into the French Open on May 17 after a 15-month doping ban.
    READ: Simona Halep living up to 'favorite' tag
    READ: Steffi Graf key to Andre Agassi's new role with Novak Djokovic
    READ: Red clay goes 'green' in $400M Roland Garros revamp
    READ: Margaret Court is a 'racist and a homophobe'
    French Open: Rafael Nadal&#39;s Roland Garros evolution
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard&#39;s sense of style has certainly changed.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard's sense of style has certainly changed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal&#39;s classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2005Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal's classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis&#39; elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2006By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis' elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal&#39;s status as the &#39;King of Clay&#39; was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men&#39;s Open Era record today. At that year&#39;s French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006&#39;s top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2007In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal's status as the 'King of Clay' was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men's Open Era record today. At that year's French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006's top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg&#39;s record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2008A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg's record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Nadal&#39;s first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2009Nadal's first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer&#39;s failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2010In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer's failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2011The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament&#39;s most successful player.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2012Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament's most successful player.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal&#39;s latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2013The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal's latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal&#39;s colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2014Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal's colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Nadal&#39;s struggle to find form continued into 2015&#39;s clay court season, dropping outside of the world&#39;s top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2015Nadal's struggle to find form continued into 2015's clay court season, dropping outside of the world's top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in this year&#39;s first round on Monday. Is your money on the King of Clay to complete &#39;La Decima?&#39;
    Photos: The King of Clay over the years
    2017Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in this year's first round on Monday. Is your money on the King of Clay to complete 'La Decima?'
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    rafa nadal french open 2005rafa nadal french open 2005rafa nadal french open 2006rafa nadal french open 2007rafa nadal french open 2008rafa nadal french open 2010rafa nadal french open 2010rafa nadal french open 2011rafa nadal french open 2012rafael nadal french open 2013rafael nadal french open 2014rafael nadal french open 2015Rafael Nadal french open 2016nadal french open 2017

    Fashion icon

    Since winning Wimbledon in 2004, the Russian has become a fashion icon both on and off the court.
    Her showstoppers include a stylish black outfit inspired by Audrey Hepburn's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" dress at the 2006 US Open and a classic blue-and-white outfit inspired by 1920s French tennis star Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros in 2008.
    "Sharapova had outfits for all five slams she has missed out on, there is a missing era of Sharapova fashion going on now," said Rothenberg.
    Sharapova poses for a portrait inside the Rome Colosseum.
    Sharapova poses for a portrait inside the Rome Colosseum.

    Playing it safe

    "Everyone has kind of been safe this year," said Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the world No. 1 in doubles who is best known for wearing some of the most memorable creations in recent years, including a tennis ball dress at a pre-Wimbledon party and a cowboy-inspired jacket at Wimbledon.
    Even Venus Williams played it relatively safe this year in Paris.
    After sporting perhaps the most Parisian of all tennis outfits when she took to the court of the 2010 French Open with skin toned underwear by her Eleven brand underneath a lacy, Moulin Rouge-like creation, the American opted for a diamond-inspired dress this year.
    READ: Inside the secret world of the tennis locker room
    READ: Petra Kvitova -- 'I can't feel two of my fingers'
    READ: Andy Murray -- 'French Open fans are tough on the players'
    Last year tennis fans visiting Roland Garros may have been forgiven for thinking they had entered a safari park instead of a grand slam event after dozens of players appeared in matching zebra print outfits by Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 label for Adidas.
    Although the black-and-white stripes looked striking on the red clay, some fashion watchers on social media wondered if two zebras were on the loose when Austrian star Dominic Thiem and German Alexander Zverev played each other wearing the exact same Adidas outfit.
    "I actually really liked the zebra prints, I know some people hated it but I actually really liked that stuff," said Mattek-Sands, who ended the comeback of two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at Roland Garros wearing a sleeveless white top covered with cherries by Jofit matched with her trademark long black compression socks.
    "I was wearing the shoes last year and they were amazing. I would say, nothing has impressed me more than that," added the American.
    Bethanie Mattek-Sands is pictured playing against Sam Stosur.
    Bethanie Mattek-Sands is pictured playing against Sam Stosur.

    Outfit of house painter?

    This year, Adidas has gone for a more traditional look, according to Rothenberg.
    "They have also done a good job giving enough different permutations in the clothing," he said.
    "We haven't seen very many matches with two players in identical outfits. It's always the peak of ridiculousness when you see two men or women competing in the same thing."
    Although Garbine Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic are both sponsored by Adidas, they wore different outfits in their tempestuous fourth-round clash.
    Muguruza, last year's winner from Spain, wore a black-and-white dress designed by Stella McCartney for Adidas, while the Frenchwoman moved to her first Roland Garros quarterfinals in a green-and-white outfit.
    "For this collection we wanted to encompass the colours and style of Roland Garros within the design, which is why we've focused on colour blocking in the traditional green associated with the tournament as well as classic tennis silhouettes," said design director for Adidas Tennis Lotta Jurica.
    Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

    Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal bites the Musketeers trophy after winning the 2013 French tennis Open final against Spain&#39;s David Ferrer at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 9, 2013. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)
    Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the Musketeers trophy after winning the 2013 French tennis Open final against Spain's David Ferrer at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 9, 2013.

      JUST WATCHED

      Rafa Nadal: In search of 'La Decima' in Paris

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (16 Videos)

    This year, Nike's tie dye outfits have come under scrutiny at Roland Garros.
    Although the Portland, Oregon-based company called its white splatters on blue tennis shorts or skirts "an energetic print inspired by the scatter and grit of clay court during furious games" it has been likened to the outfit of a house painter by some.
    With all grand slam champions losing before the quarterfinals in the women's draw, a new women's champion will lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday.
    "Maybe when one of the new women win a slam this year right here, they will earn the right to have their own outfits," Rothenberg said.