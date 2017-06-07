Paris (CNN) With Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer and Victoria Azarenka all missing from Roland Garros, fashion watchers are wondering: Where's that showstopping moment?

The outfits of the four tennis stars, who are all sponsored by American clothing giant Nike, usually prompts endless questions in press conferences and debates on social media about who has come up with the best outfit.

This year in Paris, things are considerably more muted in the fashion stakes, noted Ben Rothenberg, who wrote the book "The Stylish Life: Tennis."

"This is a quieter fashion tournament because we don't have four of the biggest runway-model tennis stars here," Rothenberg, who is also a tennis contributor to The New York Times, told CNN at Roland Garros.

Williams, Sharapova, Federer and Azarenka "are all big enough stars to get their own, unique outfits," Rothenberg said.