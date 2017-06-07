Breaking News

    2017 is turning out to be a bit of an annus horribilis for Novak Djokovic. Ahead of the French Open he teamed with Andre Agassi as the Serb looked for coaching guidance from the American tennis great. But Djokovic crashed out of the French Open after he was crushed by Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
    In May 2017, Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire coaching team in a bid to rediscover his "winning spark."
    Nikola Pilic (1999-2003)
A French Open finalist in 1973, Nikola "Niki" Pilić went on to become the first captain to win the David Cup trophy for three different nations. The Croatian coached a teenage Djokovic at his tennis academy in Oberschleissheim, Germany.
    In May 2017, Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire coaching team in a bid to rediscover his "winning spark." Scroll through the gallery to see who has been part of the Serb's coaching team over the years.
    Dejan Petrovic (2004-2005)
Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015.
    Nikola Pilic (1999-2003)A French Open finalist in 1973, Nikola "Niki" Pilić went on to become the first captain to win the David Cup trophy for three different nations. The Croatian coached a teenage Djokovic at his tennis academy in Oberschleissheim, Germany.
    Riccardo Piatti (2005-2006)
Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti divided his time between working with Djokovic and former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubičić. Despite only coaching Djokovic until the Serb was 18, Piatti claimed he always knew his protege was destined for greatness because he "battled so hard."
    Dejan Petrovic (2004-2005)Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015.
    Marián Vajda (2006-2017)
Former Czechoslovakia tennis player Marián Vajda coached Djokovic for over a decade, guiding his charge to 12 grand slam titles. The two parted ways in May 2017 as Djokovic sought "shock therapy" and a fresh direction ahead of the French Open.
    Riccardo Piatti (2005-2006)Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti divided his time between working with Djokovic and former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubičić. Despite only coaching Djokovic until the Serb was 18, Piatti claimed he always knew his protege was destined for greatness because he "battled so hard."
    Mark Woodforde (2007)
Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
    Marián Vajda (2006-2017)Former Czechoslovakia tennis player Marián Vajda coached Djokovic for over a decade, guiding his charge to 12 grand slam titles. The two parted ways in May 2017 as Djokovic sought "shock therapy" and a fresh direction ahead of the French Open.
    Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
    Mark Woodforde (2007)Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
    Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (2009-2017)
Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
    Todd Martin (2009-2010)With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve.
    Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
    Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (2009-2017)Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
    Boris Becker (2013-2016)
Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a "true legend." It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
    Igor Četojević (2010-2011)The most transformational figure in Djokovic's illustrious career was arguably not a coach but a nutritionist. Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results.
    'The time of our life'
They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: "I will make all future decisions." Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: "Thank you! We had the time of our life."
    Boris Becker (2013-2016)Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a "true legend." It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
    Andre Agassi (2017)
When Djokovic ended his longstanding relationship with Vajda in May 2017, it appeared he was ready to go alone. But ahead of his French Open title defense, the 30-year-old turned to yet another so-called "super coach," approaching Agassi later that month and citing his "tremendous respect" for the American.
    'The time of our life'They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: "I will make all future decisions." Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: "Thank you! We had the time of our life."
    June 7, 2017
    Andre Agassi (2017)When Djokovic ended his longstanding relationship with Vajda in May 2017, it appeared he was ready to go alone. But ahead of his French Open title defense, the 30-year-old turned to yet another so-called "super coach," approaching Agassi later that month and citing his "tremendous respect" for the American.
    (CNN)If Novak Djokovic entered the French Open with plenty of question marks hanging over his form he departs Paris still searching for answers after suffering his first straight-set grand slam defeat since the 2013 Wimbledon final.

    Dominic Thiem crushed Roland Garros' defending champion 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals on a sunny, blustery Wednesday, a result that means the Serb will also tumble out of the top two in the rankings for the first time since early 2011.
    Thiem must now upend familiar foe Rafael Nadal -- who progressed when Pablo Carreno Busta retired while trailing 6-2 2-0 -- to make a maiden grand slam final.
    World No. 1 Andy Murray and 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka will square off in the semifinals for the second straight year after the Scot eliminated Japan's Kei Nishikori 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 and the Swiss eased past Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.
    Meanwhile, there was drama in the women's quarterfinals, as third-seed Simona Halep rallied from a 5-1 second-set deficit and saved a match point to overcome fifth-seed Elina Svitolina 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-0.
    Karolina Pliskova, the second seed, claimed a marathon first set on the way to beating the last French player remaining in singles, Caroline Garcia, 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.
    If Pliskova ousts Halep on Thursday, the Czech will replace Angelique Kerber as the women's No. 1.

    'Pretty bad'

    That Thiem ousted Djokovic wasn't a huge surprise -- after all the seventh-ranked Austrian trails only Nadal in match wins in 2017 and is tied for first with the Spaniard in clay-court victories this season.
    But the manner in which Djokovic -- who teamed up with new coach Andre Agassi last month -- crumbled in the third set will be particularly worrying for his fans.
    It's worrying too for Djokovic, who blew a 4-2 lead in the first set.
    Only 12 months ago he put the exclamation mark on one of the most dominant spells in tennis history, beating Murray in the final in Paris to become the first man in 47 years to claim four consecutive majors.
    "It's hard to comment on the third set," he told reporters. "Obviously nothing was going my way and everything his way. Just a pretty bad set.
    "It's a fact that I'm not playing close to my best, and I know that."
    Djokovic's resounding victory over Thiem in the Rome semifinals last month might have been misleading, since the 23-year-old Austrian was coming off an emotional victory over Nadal 24 hours earlier.
    Yet no one could have predicted Thiem to prevail in Paris so comfortably and one wonders what Agassi, not around for the match due to prior commitments, made of it all.

    Don't blame Agassi

    "Don't put Andre in the midst of this," said Djokovic, who slumped to a second-round loss against wildcard Denis Istomin at January's Australian Open. "This final set, of course, that's all me.
    "As I have mentioned before several times when you guys ask me about his influence and impact on my game, it's gonna take time. It's not something that comes out in the first week. We have spent seven days together. We just got to know each other."
    Djokovic said a break from the game wasn't out of the question yet also said he might change his grass-court plans by playing a Wimbledon warmup.
    He insisted he was intent on getting things right.
    "For me, it's a whole new situation that I'm facing, especially in the last seven, eight months, not winning any tournament, which hasn't happened in many years," said Djokovic, who actually won in Doha in January but may have been referring to grand slams.
    "All the top players have been through that. So I guess you've got to go through it, try to learn your lessons and figure out the way, how to get out of it stronger.
    "It's a big challenge, but I'm up for it."
    Thiem landed in the semifinals for the second straight year -- Djokovic downed him 12 months ago -- and will no doubt face a tougher test in Nadal, who will certainly be well rested.
    Nadal, Thiem and Wawrinka all have yet to relinquish a set.
    Nadal and Thiem have locked horns three times on the clay already since April, Nadal winning twice.
    "So far I have always played a way worse match the following day if I beat a top guy, so I hope I can improve that," Thiem told reporters.
    "It's a joke how tough it is to win a slam, because obviously now I beat Novak. On Friday (I play) Nadal. In the finals there is another top star."
    Nadal spent only 51 minutes on court against fellow Spaniard Carreno Busta before an abdominal injury forced the world No. 21 to call it quits.

    Early end for Carreno Busta

    Appearing in his first grand slam quarterfinal, Carreno Busta -- having the best season of his career -- took a medical timeout and had to leave Philippe Chatrier court.
    He returned with tape to his abdominal area and retired after yelling out in pain while hitting a smash.
    Nadal -- bidding to become the first player in the Open Era to win the same major 10 times -- and Carreno Busta hugged before the 14-time grand slam winner applauded his crestfallen friend off court.
    Perhaps Carreno Busta's nearly four-and-a-half hour win over 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the fourth round took a toll.
    It was the third high-profile retirement of the event, following a knee injury to Nicolas Almagro and ankle injury to David Goffin.
    In five matches at Roland Garros, Nadal has only spent eight hours on court.
    He wasn't worried about breezing through to the last four without being tested, ahead of such a big match against Thiem.

    Playing 'very well'

    "The past few months, I have been playing very well," said Nadal. "I have played good matches on the whole. I am in the semifinals.
    "Maybe I could have had a more difficult match. It wasn't the case.
    "But all of the tournament I have played well and despite the weather conditions, I played well. I'm not quite sure that I need a sort of reference match."
    Similar to Djokovic, Murray entered the French Open in, for him, poor form. But after struggling in his first two matches, he has clearly raised his level.
    The turning point against Nishikori -- who upset Murray at last year's US Open -- came when the latter won the third-set tiebreak without dropping a point.
    Making matters worse for Nishikori, he was broken immediately after breaking Murray to begin the fourth.
    Wawrinka's lone worrying moment resulted when he almost turned an ankle near the net in the last game against Cilic. He fell to the court but appeared to be okay.