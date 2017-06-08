Story highlights Ostapenko beats Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3

First Latvian to make grand slam final

Halep defeats Karolina Pliskova 6-4 3-6 6-3

Pliskova denied the No. 1 ranking

Paris (CNN) There has been plenty to celebrate for Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open, but the Latvian's cup will be overflowing if she can get the better of pre-tournament favorite Simona Halep in Saturday's women's final at the French Open.

Roland Garros' battle of the birthdays was won by Ostapenko in the first semifinal Thursday in Paris, as the newly turned 20-year-old beat Timea Bacsinskzy -- whose own 28th birthday wasn't quite as good -- 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 to become the first unseeded women's finalist in Paris since Mima Jausovec in 1983 and her country's first ever grand slam finalist.

Halep later edged Karolina Pliskova 6-4 3-6 6-3 in what was a high-quality tussle between the second and third seeds. Halep denied the Czech the No. 1 ranking.

If Ostapenko, the world No. 47, defeats Halep on Saturday, she would become only the second unseeded woman to ever triumph at the clay-court major after Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933.

The birthday girl makes history, d. Bacsinszky 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 to become 1st Latvian player to reach a Major final. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/60o0C4h18l — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2017

But overcoming Halep could prove to be very difficult.

