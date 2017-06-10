Breaking News

    Jelena Ostapenko stages huge comeback to beat Simona Halep in French Open final

    Updated 1530 GMT (2330 HKT) June 10, 2017

    Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates clinching her first grand slam title

    • Latvian beats Simona Halep in three sets
    • Halep lost 2014 final to Maria Sharapova

    Paris (CNN)Jelena Ostapenko staged a remarkable comeback to beat Simona Halep in the French Open final, becoming the first player from Latvia to win a grand slam singles crown.

    The newly turned 20-year-old trailed by a set and 3-0 -- she had to fend off three break points to avoid falling behind 4-0 -- before rallying for a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory on Philippe Chatrier court. Ostapenko also trailed 3-1 in the third.
      The world No. 47 became only the second unseeded woman to win the French Open after Margaret Scriven in 1933.
      Her all-out attacking game ultimately got the better of the more steady Halep, who lost her second French Open final -- she fell to Maria Sharapova, also in three sets, in 2014.
      Halep was denied the No. 1 ranking with the defeat.
      More to follow...