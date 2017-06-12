Breaking News

    Rafael Nadal: French Open title 'more special' after tough times for Mallorcan

    By George Ramsay, CNN

    Updated 1452 GMT (2252 HKT) June 12, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the men&#39;s singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2017. The win meant Nadal claimed his 10th French Open title.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the men's singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2017. The win meant Nadal claimed his 10th French Open title.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Wawrinka reacts during the men&#39;s final against Nadal at the French Open on Sunday.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Wawrinka reacts during the men's final against Nadal at the French Open on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Nadal shakes hands with Wawrinka following their match at Roland Garros.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Nadal shakes hands with Wawrinka following their match at Roland Garros.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Nadal serves during Sunday&#39;s final.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Nadal serves during Sunday's final.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    The winner&#39;s trophy is seen in the background as Nadal hits a backhand.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    The winner's trophy is seen in the background as Nadal hits a backhand.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Wawrinka breaks his racket in frustration during his defeat by Nadal.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Wawrinka breaks his racket in frustration during his defeat by Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Nadal hits one of many returns during his 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Nadal hits one of many returns during his 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Wawrinka kicks a ball during his comprehensive loss to Nadal.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    Wawrinka kicks a ball during his comprehensive loss to Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    The Philippe-Chatrier Court is packed with spectators during the men&#39;s final on Sunday.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
    The Philippe-Chatrier Court is packed with spectators during the men's final on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    12 French Open Nadal 061102 French open Roland Garros mens 061103 French open Roland Garros mens 061104 French open Roland Garros mens 061105 French open Roland Garros mens 061106 French open Roland Garros mens 061107 French open Roland Garros mens 061108 French open Roland Garros mens 061109 French open Roland Garros mens 0611 RESTRICTED

    Story highlights

    • Rafael Nadal revels in 'special' victory
    • Beats Stan Wawrinka in straight sets
    • Spaniard's first grand slam title in three years
    • Nadal's 10th French Open title

    (CNN)A 15th grand slam title. A 10th French Open title. "La Decima."

    But for Rafael Nadal, plagued by injuries and forced out of tennis's limelight over the past few seasons, Sunday's victory at Roland Garros was "unique."
      A dominant 6-2 6-3 6-1 win over Stan Wawrinka ended a three-year grand slam drought for the Spaniard and the "King of Clay" is now back on his throne.
      "It's something very, very special and unique. A very emotional moment," Nadal, who before Sunday had last won a grand slam title at the 2014 French Open, told CNN Sport's Ravi Ubha.
      "I've had some tough moments with injuries, but that's part of my career, too. It makes things a little bit more difficult but when you win after all these things, it's more special.
      Read More
      "I've always loved what I'm doing. I've always been working hard to do the things I really like."
      READ: Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon
      READ: Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win women's title
      READ: Gardens and greenhouses could feature in Roland Garros revamp
      Nadal enjoys a &#39;unqiue&#39; French Open victory
      exp nadal french open 2017 interview open court_00002001

        JUST WATCHED

        Nadal enjoys a 'unqiue' French Open victory

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Nadal enjoys a 'unqiue' French Open victory 01:01

      Back from the brink

      A lengthy injury list -- including trouble with his knees, wrist, and back -- saw Nadal slip to ninth in the world rankings at the end of last year. But 2017 has seen a resurgence.
      After being ousted in five sets by rival Roger Federer at the Australian Open, the Spaniard has been almost unstoppable.
      Heading into Roland Garros, he'd lost just one match on clay in 2017. And from the moment he stepped on court in Paris, few dared to bet against him lifting the title.
      For the third time in his career, Nadal won every set at a grand slam. He also pulls away from Pete Sampras in the men's all-time grand slam list; only Federer, with 18, has won more.
      But numbers aside, there were other reasons for Nadal to be emotional after his most recent victory.
      This was the last time the Mallorcan's uncle Toni Nadal -- who was invited on court to present the trophy on Sunday -- will see his nephew lift the French Open title after the pair agreed to end their coaching partnership in late 2016.
      A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard&#39;s sense of style has certainly changed.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard's sense of style has certainly changed.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 14
      Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal&#39;s classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2005Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal's classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 14
      By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis&#39; elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2006By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis' elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 14
      In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal&#39;s status as the &#39;King of Clay&#39; was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men&#39;s Open Era record today. At that year&#39;s French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006&#39;s top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2007In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal's status as the 'King of Clay' was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men's Open Era record today. At that year's French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006's top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 14
      A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg&#39;s record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2008A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg's record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 14
      Nadal&#39;s first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2009Nadal's first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 14
      In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer&#39;s failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2010In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer's failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 14
      The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2011The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 14
      Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament&#39;s most successful player.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2012Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament's most successful player.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 14
      The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal&#39;s latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2013The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal's latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 14
      Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal&#39;s colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2014Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal's colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 14
      Nadal&#39;s struggle to find form continued into 2015&#39;s clay court season, dropping outside of the world&#39;s top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2015Nadal's struggle to find form continued into 2015's clay court season, dropping outside of the world's top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 14
      The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 14
      Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in this year&#39;s first round on Monday. In true winning style, the King of Clay went on to complete &#39;La Decima.&#39;
      Photos: The King of Clay over the years
      2017Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in this year's first round on Monday. In true winning style, the King of Clay went on to complete 'La Decima.'
      Hide Caption
      14 of 14
      rafa nadal french open 2005rafa nadal french open 2005rafa nadal french open 2006rafa nadal french open 2007rafa nadal french open 2008rafa nadal french open 2010rafa nadal french open 2010rafa nadal french open 2011rafa nadal french open 2012rafael nadal french open 2013rafael nadal french open 2014rafael nadal french open 2015Rafael Nadal french open 2016nadal french open 2017
      Nadal now turns his attention to Wimbledon.
      Moving away from his beloved clay courts and with Federer expected to return to the men's draw, tougher tests lie ahead for the Spaniard on the grass.
      Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos
      But for now, at least, Nadal reigns supreme.