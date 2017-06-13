Breaking News

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo accused of $16.4m tax evasion

    Updated 1129 GMT (1929 HKT) June 13, 2017

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

    (CNN)Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by prosecutors in Spain of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.

    In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Ronaldo, a four-time Ballon d'Or winner, had used a "business structure" -- created in 2010 -- to hide the revenue generated by his image rights from the Spanish treasury, describing the breach as "voluntary" and "conscious."
      The 32-year-old -- the world's fifth highest paid celebrity according to Forbes -- has been charged with four crimes against the public treasury.
      CNN Sport has contacted Gestifute, the agency representing the Portugal captain, for comment and also Real Madrid.
      More to follow.
