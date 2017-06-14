Story highlights Federer beaten in second round

Swiss had only lost once in 2017

The 35-year-old was returning from eight-week break

(CNN) It was not a happy return to tennis for Roger Federer in Germany.

In his first competitive match following an eight-week break, the 18-time grand slam champion was beaten by world No. 302 Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open.

Federer, who prior to this match had lost only once in 2017, squandered match point as he went on to lose 2-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in the second round to the former world No.2.

It's the first time the 35-year-old Federer has been defeated in his opening match at a grass-court tournament since Wimbledon 2002, when he lost to Mario Ancic.

