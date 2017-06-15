Story highlights Jon Rahm was low amateur at 2016 US Open

The Spaniard is one of the favorites for 2017 title

(CNN) Twelve months ago he arrived as a little-known amateur -- this year, Jon Rahm starts as one of the favorites to win the US Open.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has barely put a foot wrong since turning pro after being the low amateur, tying for 23rd place at Oakmont Hills.

His results since then speak for themselves -- seven top five finishes on the PGA Tour and a maiden win in January at the Farmers Insurance Open have propelled Rahm into the top 10 golf rankings.

Jon Rahm Age: 22 Turned pro: 2016 World ranking: 10 PGA Tour wins: 1 Career prize money: $5.5 million

Plenty of talented young amateurs have impressed at major tournaments only to fade -- just ask Justin Rose, who tied for 4th at the 1998 Open Championship before initially struggling as a pro.

Rahm, however, has made a seamless transition to the professional ranks.

Read More