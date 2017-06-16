Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to leave Real Madrid?

Story highlights Ronaldo is a four-time Ballon d'Or winner

(CNN) Within a few hours, what had started as a Friday whisper had turned into an unrelenting din. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's greatest footballers, wanted to leave Real Madrid. Cue shock and surprise as social media went into meltdown.

Reports of the four-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to leave the Spanish champions first surfaced in the Portuguese daily A Bola.

Real's all-time leading scorer, the newspaper said, no longer wanted to play in Spain. He was, they said, angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities.

For those new to the story, here's the backdrop: on Tuesday, prosecutors in Spain accused the player of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014 and charged him with four crimes against the public treasury.

The footballer had, said prosecutors, used a "business structure" -- created in 2010 -- to hide the revenue generated by his image rights from the Spanish treasury, describing the breach as "voluntary" and "conscious."

Portuguese daily @abola claim Ronaldo has made irreversible decision to leave Real Madrid. @Record_Portugal running with same story. pic.twitter.com/H520afB6I2 — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 16, 2017

