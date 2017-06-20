Story highlights Murray to donate Queen's Club winnings to charity

(CNN) Andy Murray will donate his winnings from this week's Queen's Club Championships to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The world No. 1, who plays Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round Tuesday, could earn up to £347,000 ($440,000) if he successfully defends the title he has won five times.

JUST WATCHED Andy Murray: French Open was 'a turning point' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Andy Murray: French Open was 'a turning point' 02:18

Total donations to the fund now stand at more than £1.3 million ($1.65 million).

A spokesman for Murray told CNN he was unable to comment.