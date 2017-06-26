Story highlights Serena Williams is the new ambassador for a financial abuse awareness campaign

Economic abuse is common in domestic violence cases, an expert group says

Kelly Wallace is CNN's digital correspondent and editor-at-large covering family, career and life. Read her other columns and follow her reports at CNN Parents and on Twitter @kellywallacetv.

(CNN) When most people think about domestic violence, they probably think of physical, sexual or emotional abuse, but less well-known is how partners can use financial means to abuse and terrorize their partners.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams hopes to pull the issue out of the shadows. By speaking out and adding her name to the cause, she's trying to make more people aware of the perils of economic abuse and realize what they can do to help victims.

"While I was familiar with financial abuse, I really didn't realize that it happened in about 99% of domestic violence cases. That's a pretty insane number. That's basically every domestic violence case," Williams said. "I was really surprised at how prevalent it was and underexposed the issue of financial abuse was. Because of that, I kind of wanted to encourage others to stand up and speak up and speak out about financial abuse."

Economic abuse can take many forms: preventing a victim from attending a job or looking for a job, or harassing a victim while on the job; applying for credit cards in a victim's name without their consent and running up mountains of debt; and deciding when or how a victim can have access to cash or credit cards.

For a sense of how widespread the problem is, as Williams mentioned, nearly all domestic violence survivors -- between 94% and 99% of them -- also report some form of economic abuse, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence