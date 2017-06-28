China's newest destroyer seen as challenge to Asia rivals

Story highlights The new destroyer marks a milestone in the country's naval technology, China says

The warship is already provoking worries in India

(CNN) China launched its newest warship on Wednesday, a large guided-missile destroyer touted as the latest in naval technology and seen as a challenge to naval rivals in Asia.

The ship, dubbed the Type 055 class, represents a big step in the country's military modernization, Chinese government websites pointed out.

"It is the symbol of the navy to achieve strategic transformation development," the People's Liberation Army Navy website said.

The 10,000-ton destroyer has been developed entirely in China, and it breaks new ground for the country in the design and assembly of large naval vessels, according to the PLA Navy website. The armaments are also new for the Chinese navy.

"The destroyer is equipped with new type of air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare weapon," according to the website.