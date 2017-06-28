Sharks circle around Republican Sen. Heller in Nevada

Story highlights Heller is the only Senate Republican up for re-election in 2018 in a state that Hillary Clinton won

Washington (CNN) Nevada Sen. Dean Heller did what his political opponents for months had asked of him last week when he announced his opposition to the Republican health care bill.

But it's unclear if that will win him any love from either side.

Democrats who fear he'll flip his vote at the last minute are still attacking him. President Donald Trump's allies are attempting to turn him into an example of the political cost of abandoning his own party's White House, launching television ads targeting Heller on Tuesday. They later backed down after Heller and other GOP senators complained.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to delay the health care vote until after the July 4 recess means Heller will still be viewed by both sides as a potentially dividing vote -- ensuring that the pressure won't subside anytime soon.

Local Republicans, meanwhile, smell blood in the water and are weighing whether to take on Heller -- the only Senate Republican up for re-election in the 2018 midterms in a state that Hillary Clinton won -- in the primary.

