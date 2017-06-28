Trump has never been big on details

(CNN) There's a fascinating window into how Donald Trump conceives of the presidency in a New York Times piece out this morning that details the meeting about health care between the president and Republican senators at the White House on Tuesday.

"When asked by reporters clustered on the blacktop outside the West Wing if Mr. Trump had command of the details of the negotiations, Mr. McConnell ignored the question and smiled blandly....

...A senator who supports the bill left the meeting at the White House with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan — and seemed especially confused when a moderate Republican complained that opponents of the bill would cast it as a massive tax break for the wealthy, according to an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange."

Those descriptions clearly rankled the president, who took to Twitter to defend himself.