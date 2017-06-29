Story highlights Ronaldo confirms birth of twins

Real star in Russia with Portugal team

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo's family is growing apace as the Real Madrid star confirmed he has become a father for the second time.

Ronaldo published a statement about the news on his Facebook page, just hours after Portugal was knocked out of the Confederations Cup by Chile.

His new children, whose mother's identity is unknown, are now siblings to Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, 7, who was born in a previous relationship. The identity of the mother of his eldest child is also not known.

The 32-year-old said he was giving "all my body and soul" for the Portuguese national team, even after his two new children were born.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sport objective we wanted," he said of the semifinal penalty shootout defeat. "But I am sure we will continue given lots of happiness to Portuguese people."

Read More