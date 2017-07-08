Story highlights Police said Belgian striker was written a misdemeanor citation in Calilfornia on July 2

Manchester United says scoring star will join team after passing medical

(CNN) Superstar striker Romelu Lukaku came to the US to holiday between football seasons but the noise at a rental house in Beverly Hills allegedly grew to be too much for neighbors and cops.

Beverly Hills police cited the soon-to-be Manchester United man for a misdemeanor on July 2 after a series of noise complaints.

Officers had been to the house five times prior, police said in a news release. The incident last Sunday took place around 8 p.m. PT.

Santa Monica ... A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

The 24-year-old Belgian, who will transfer from Everton to ManU, has not commented on the matter. CNN attempted to reach his agent and get a statement from the team but was unsuccessful.

#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

The football star has an amazing 85 goals in his first 186 Premier League appearances, including 25 scoring strikes this past season.

