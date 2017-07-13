Story highlights Venus Williams prevailed 6-4 6-2

Second grand slam final of the season

Garbine Muguruza crushed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in other semi

Men's semifinals Friday featuring Roger Federer

Wimbledon (CNN) Venus Williams' appearance in January's Australian Open final wasn't, as it turned out, a temporary return to the head table of grand slam tennis for the 37-year-old.

Rather it turned out to be a sign of things to come, with Wimbledon providing more success.

The US star reached a second grand slam final this year and simultaneously ended the chances of a first British women's winner at Wimbledon since 1977 when she dispatched Johanna Konta -- who grew up idolizing the tennis playing Williams sisters -- 6-4 6-2 in a fine display of powerful, athletic tennis at The All England Club.

Indeed it hasn't been a great last two days for the locals, who saw hobbled, defending men's champion Andy Murray bundled out by Williams' fellow American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals.

"It's usually her [Serena] in these finals so I'm just trying to represent Williams as best I can"



- Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jnQrWORwmV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

If Williams defeats Garbine Muguruza on Saturday, the 37-year-old would become the oldest women's grand slam winner in the Open Era, surpassing younger sister Serena who got the better of Venus in Melbourne.

Read More