- Marin Cilic beats Sam Querrey to reach the Wimbledon final
- The Croatian recorded a 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-5 win over the American
- Cilic will play Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych on Sunday
Wimbledon (CNN)Marin Cilic may lack the flamboyance of Goran Ivanisevic but he is one win away from emulating his fellow Croatian and winning Wimbledon.
Cilic reached a first Wimbledon final Friday when he beat Sam Querrey 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) 7-5, giving credence to those who thought the world No. 6 was a legitimate contender before the grass-court major began.
And if he faces Roger Federer on Sunday -- the seven-time champion and heavy crowd favorite -- he shouldn't be discounted since he held match points on the Swiss when they met in the 2016 quarterfinals. Federer plays Tomas Berdych in the second semifinal, holding an 18-6 record against the 2010 finalist.
Cilic has also defeated Federer at a major, en route to his lone grand slam success at the 2014 US Open.
Ivanisevic coached Cilic back then, with the 28-year-old giving him credit for bringing a relaxed vibe to his team -- and successfully tinkering with his serve.
Ivanisevic, memorably, won Wimbledon in 2001, edging Patrick Rafter in a five-set classic.
Cilic struck 25 aces against the American and in truth, could have won in three sets. After all, he led the first-set tiebreak 4-1. He also blew a break lead in the third but eventually won it in a tiebreak.
He was always the one pressuring his opponent -- and didn't pay for squandering break points.
But perhaps playing three five-setters had taken a toll on the 28th-ranked Querrey, who had upset defending champion Andy Murray on Wednesday.
Cilic improved to 5-0 against Querrey but if he does face Federer, will have to overturn a 1-6 record against the 18-time grand slam winner.