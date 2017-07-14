Story highlights Marin Cilic beats Sam Querrey to reach the Wimbledon final

The Croatian recorded a 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-5 win over the American

Cilic will play Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych on Sunday

Wimbledon (CNN) Marin Cilic may lack the flamboyance of Goran Ivanisevic but he is one win away from emulating his fellow Croatian and winning Wimbledon.

Cilic reached a first Wimbledon final Friday when he beat Sam Querrey 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) 7-5, giving credence to those who thought the world No. 6 was a legitimate contender before the grass-court major began.

And if he faces Roger Federer on Sunday -- the seven-time champion and heavy crowd favorite -- he shouldn't be discounted since he held match points on the Swiss when they met in the 2016 quarterfinals. Federer plays Tomas Berdych in the second semifinal, holding an 18-6 record against the 2010 finalist.

Cilic has also defeated Federer at a major, en route to his lone grand slam success at the 2014 US Open.

Ivanisevic coached Cilic back then, with the 28-year-old giving him credit for bringing a relaxed vibe to his team -- and successfully tinkering with his serve.

