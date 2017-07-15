Breaking News

    Eight die in Senegal football stadium chaos

    By Deanna Hackney and Merieme Arif, CNN

    Updated 0200 GMT (1000 HKT) July 16, 2017

    A wall collapsed at Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar after clashes broke out between football fans.
    (CNN)Eight people were killed and more than 40 were seriously injured after clashes at the end of a League Cup final football match at Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday.

    Fans from the opposing teams, US Ouakam and Stade De Mbour, exchanged blows and numerous projectiles were fired, Senegal's official news agency Agence de Presse Senegalaise (APS), reported.
      As spectators tried to leave the stadium, APS said a wall collapsed under their weight.
      Ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to attend to the victims, while police used tear gas to disperse the large crowd.

      CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.