(CNN) Set against the iconic backdrop of the New York skyline, Sam Bird claimed victory in a thrilling race as Formula E fever swept the city.

The race marked the first time in which an international motor race of any kind had lit up the Big Apple and the historic occasion didn't disappoint.

Cheered on by clearly delighted team owner Richard Branson, the DS Virgin Racing driver edged out Techeetah duo Jean-Éric Vergne and Stéphane Sarrazin to take top spot on the podium.

Bird's teammate and Formula E debutant Alex Lynn took a sensational pole position earlier in qualifying, but was forced to retire from the race later Saturday after problems with his car.

Bird -- who finished qualifying in fourth -- missed two opportunities to overtake German driver Daniel Abt on lap 14, before eventually moving into the race lead two laps later.