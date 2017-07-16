Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins British GP

Record-equaling fifth victory

Closes gap on Sebastian Vettel

Both Ferraris have tire problems

(CNN) Silverstone proved home from home again for Lewis Hamilton as a record-equaling fifth victory Sunday at the iconic British circuit saw him close the gap on F1 title leader Sebastian Vettel to just a single point.

Hamilton led from start to finish to win from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but Vettel, running third at the time, saw his left front tire fail with just over a lap of the 51-lap race remaining.

The German limped back to the pits but had slipped to seventh place when he emerged.

Sebastian Vettel drives his Ferrari with a puncture clearly noticeable on his shredded front left tire.

The same fate had already befallen Vettel's Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, but the Finn was able to salvage the final spot on the podium.

After his recent disappointments, Hamilton put on a dominant display in front of his British fans, drawing him level with compatriot Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost for victories at Silverstone.

Read More