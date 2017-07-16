Story highlights Sam Bird completes New York double

First ever ePrix in Big Apple

Di Grassi closes on Buemi

(CNN) Britain's Sam Bird completed an historic winning double Sunday as Formula E continued to excite on its first visit to New York.

DS Virgin racer Bird, winner of the inaugural race in the Big Apple the day before, proved the man to beat again as he capitalized on pole position for another impressive victory.

The Mahindras of Nick Heidfeld and Felix Rosenqvist completed the podium in Brooklyn.

Bird lost the lead to Rosenqvist in a hectic start, but he regained it on lap 10 of 49 with a superb pass and controlled proceedings to the finish.

Championship-chasing Lucas di Grassi took fifth place, closing to within 10 points of title leader Sebastien Buemi, who sat out the New York rounds because of a commitment to race sports cars in Germany.

