Story highlights 35-year-old Federer oldest major winner in Open era

Injured Cilic overwhelmed with emotion after losing first set

Federer now holds 19 slam titles

Wimbledon (CNN) An ace at 3:52PM local British time turned Roger Federer into the greatest Wimbledon men's champion of all time.

A dominant 6-3 6-1 6-4 defeat of an emotional and injured Marin Cilic on Centre Court of the All England Club in London handed the Swiss a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, and his 19th major overall.

Federer took his first Wimbledon title in five years without losing a single set.

Playing in his 11th Wimbledon final and his 29th slam final overall, the experienced Federer had the upper hand from the start against the big-hitting former US Open champion from Croatia, who looked to be overwhelmed by the occasion of playing in his first major final on the grass and cried after trailing by a set and break as he seemed to struggle physically.

After losing the second set, Cilic had treatment on his left foot.

Ahead of his bid for an eighth #Wimbledon crown, Roger Federer practices out on Court... 8 pic.twitter.com/rKwX9uQ9yg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017