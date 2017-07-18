Breaking News

    Seven things you need to know about the Open 2017 at Royal Birkdale

    By Rob Hodgetts

    Updated 1015 GMT (1815 HKT) July 18, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the &quot;Home of Golf&quot; and its Old Course is arguably the game&#39;s most hallowed turf.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews:&lt;/strong&gt; Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews: &lt;/strong&gt;There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews&#39; links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews:&lt;/strong&gt; The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Birkdale:&lt;/strong&gt; The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Birkdale: The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Birkdale:&lt;/strong&gt; This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Birkdale: This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Turnberry: &lt;/strong&gt;Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland&#39;s west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Turnberry: Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Turnberry: &lt;/strong&gt;The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Troon: &lt;/strong&gt;The classic old links on Scotland&#39;s Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland&#39;s Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Troon: The classic old links on Scotland's Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Troon:&lt;/strong&gt; The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the &quot;Postage Stamp.&quot; It&#39;s only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Troon: The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the "Postage Stamp." It's only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Carnoustie: &lt;/strong&gt;Northeast of Dundee on Scotland&#39;s east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Carnoustie: Northeast of Dundee on Scotland's east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Carnoustie: &lt;/strong&gt;The Championship course is on many golfers&#39; bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Carnoustie: The Championship course is on many golfers' bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Muirfield: &lt;/strong&gt;The jewel in the crown of Scotland&#39;s &quot;Golf Coast&quot; of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Muirfield: The jewel in the crown of Scotland's "Golf Coast" of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Muirfield: &lt;/strong&gt;The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Muirfield: The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes: &lt;/strong&gt;Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes: &lt;/strong&gt; The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Liverpool: &lt;/strong&gt;Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Liverpool: Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Liverpool: &lt;/strong&gt;Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: &quot;Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions.&quot; Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Liverpool: Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: "Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions." Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal St. George&#39;s: &lt;/strong&gt;The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George&#39;s is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal St. George's: The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George's is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal St. George&#39;s: &lt;/strong&gt;It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal St. George's: It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Portrush: &lt;/strong&gt;Hugging Antrim&#39;s north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Portrush: Hugging Antrim's north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Portrush:&lt;/strong&gt; The Dunluce course is one of the world&#39;s most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Portrush: The Dunluce course is one of the world's most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Best golf courses British OpenBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course R&amp;A CLaret JugBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course general viewBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course shadowsBest British Open courses Royal BirkdaleBritish Open golf courses Birkdale 01Turnberry 9th hole newBest British Open courses TurnberryBest British Open golf courses Scotland Royal Troon clubhouse Royal Troon 8th holeBest British Open courses CarnoustieBritish Open golf courses Carnoustie 01Best British Open golf courses Muirfield clubhouseBest British Open golf courses Scotland Muirfield general viewBest British Open golf courses Royal Lytham Tiger WoodsBritish Open golf courses Royal Lytham 01British Open golf courses Royal Liverpool 02British Open golf courses Royal Liverpool 01British Open golf courses Royal St. George 01British Open golf courses Royal St. George 02British Open golf courses Royal Portrush 02Best British Open courses Royal Portush general

    Story highlights

    • British Open begins Thursday at Royal Birkdale
    • The defending champion is Henrik Stenson

    (CNN)There's only one Open, according to the Brits.

    Not the British Open, nor the Open Championship. Just The Open.
      It's been that way since the oldest of golf's four majors began in 1860.
      The 146th Open takes place this week at Royal Birkdale, a venerable old links north of Liverpool in the northwest of England.
      It's the only major outside the United States, and requires a different skillset to master the humps, hollows and sea-breezes of links golf.
      Read More
      Here's seven things you need to know about The Open at Royal Birkdale.

      Battlefield Birkdale

      The Open rotates around 10 of the world's best links golf courses in Scotland, England and, from 2019, Northern Ireland again.
      Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport overlooking the Irish Sea.
      Most holes run along deep valleys between towering dunes, while rolling fairways, slopey greens, deep pot bunkers and winds off the North Sea add to the challenge.
      This year marks the 10th Open to be staged at Royal Birkdale, stretching back to 1954.
      Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn&#39;s perfect day
      Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

        JUST WATCHED

        Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day 01:32

      Roll of honor

      Royal Birkdale has been the stage for some of golf's biggest names as champions over the years, and has a habit of rewarding past or soon-to-be multiple major winners. Of the previous nine winners, only Ian Baker-Finch wasn't already a major champion or didn't go on to add to his tally.
      Ireland's Padraig Harrington won the last Open at Royal Birkdale in 2008 for back-to-back Claret Jugs and won the USPGA a few weeks later for his third major.
      In 1998 American Mark O'Meara clinched the Open in the same year he won the Masters at the age of 41.
      Australian Ian Baker-Finch won his sole major at Royal Birkdale in 1991 before suffering a severe and ultimately career-ending collapse in form.
      Tom Watson clinched back-to-back Open titles and his fifth and final Claret Jug at Birkdale in 1983, while countrymen Johnny Miller (1976) and Lee Trevino (1971) also triumphed on the Southport links.
      Arnold Palmer won the first of two consecutive Opens at Birkdale in 1961, while Australian Peter Thomson won the first of five opens at Royal Birkdale in 1954 -- sparking an unprecedented run of three Opens titles -- and won again when the tournament returned in 1965.
      Padraig Harrington won back-to-back Open titles with victory at Royal Birkdale in 2008.
      Padraig Harrington won back-to-back Open titles with victory at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

      Notable names

      A 19-year-old Spaniard named Seve Ballesteros exploded onto the world stage when he finished second at Birkdale behind Miller in the 1976 Open. The exciting young talent went on to become a world No. 1 and the driving force in European golf, winning three Opens (1979, 1984, 1988) and five majors in all.
      Seventeen-year-old amateur Justin Rose holed his approach shot to the last to finish fourth in his very first major tournament at Royal Birkdale in 1998. The Englishman tuned pro shortly after but missed 21 consecutive cuts. Now the world No. 12, Rose won the US Open in 2013 and missed out to Sergio Garcia in a playoff for the Masters in April.
      The "Great White Shark" Greg Norman was 53 and playing on his honeymoon in 2008 after marrying tennis great Chris Evert. The charismatic Australian had won the last of his two Opens in 1993 and hadn't been close to a major title since 1999. But he led by two after three rounds before falling back to finish tied third in his first major appearance for three years.
      Greg Norman led the Open at the age of 53 in 2008, while on honeymoon with tennis great Chris Evert.
      Greg Norman led the Open at the age of 53 in 2008, while on honeymoon with tennis great Chris Evert.
      One of golf's most infamous missed putts occurred at Birkdale in 1983. Hale Irwin, then a two-time US Open champion, had a couple of inches for a tap-in at the par-3 14th in the third round. He strolled up and attempted to backhand the ball in, but missed completely. It counted as a stroke and he went on to finished second by one to Watson.
      Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug
      Open Championship Claret Jug

        JUST WATCHED

        Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug 01:53
      Birkdale is also synonymous with arch-hoaxer Maurice Flitcroft, who claimed to be a pro and tried to qualify for the 1976 Open at the Southport course -- "with Jack Nicklaus and all that lot."
      The 46-year-old crane-operator from Barrow-in-Furness armed himself with a half set of mail-order clubs and a couple of instruction books and tried to learn the game at a nearby beach before carding at least 121 -- at 49 over par, the worst score in the tournament's 141-year history -- in the Open qualifier down the road at Formby.
      Officials were not amused and tightened the rules, but Flitcroft tried several more times -- as an American named Gene Pacecki; as a Swiss professional under the name of Gerald Hoppy with a false moustache; and as an American called James Beau Jolley.
      Each time he was rumbled after a few holes, but his legend lived on.

      The Open landmarks

      This year marks the 40th anniversary of the famous "Duel in the Sun," the final-day battle between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus at Turnberry on Scotland's west coast.
      Nicklaus, 37, had 14 majors and was the game's big beast; fellow American Watson, 10 years his junior, was the man of the moment, having won the Masters a few months earlier for his second major.
      After the third round the pair were three shots clear of the field, and on a sun-drenched Saturday they pulled clear with golf of a sublime standard. Nicklaus led by two after 12 holes, Watson fought back to level it after 16 and clinched the title by one. The pair were 10 shots ahead of the rest.
      Henrik Stenson wins first major title after epic battle at Royal Troon.
      british open henrik stenson win intv_00004722

        JUST WATCHED

        Henrik Stenson wins first major title after epic battle at Royal Troon.

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Henrik Stenson wins first major title after epic battle at Royal Troon. 02:23
      Twelve months ago the Open witnessed arguably an even greater tussle -- the "Duel of the 'Sons'" -- when 2013 champion Phil Mickelson and Swede Henrik Stenson fought a ferocious battle on the last day at Royal Troon.
      Stenson pulled clear towards the end to win by three with the field trailing in their wake.
      Birkdale was also the venue for "The Concession," one of the most sporting gestures in the history of sport. At the 1969 Ryder Cup, Jack Nicklaus conceded a missable three-foot putt to England's Tony Jacklin on the final green to draw the tie 16-16.
      "I don't think you would have missed it, but I wasn't going to give you the chance, either," said Nicklaus.
      "The Concession" was the inspiration for a golf club of the same name in Florida, co-designed by the two who became lifelong friends.
      Forty years ago Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson fought out the &#39;Duel in the Sun&#39; at Turnberry.
      Forty years ago Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson fought out the 'Duel in the Sun' at Turnberry.

      Who to watch?

      Birkdale has a reputation as venue where major champions add to their haul, but the current trend is newbies -- the last seven majors have been won by maiden major champions.
      Added to that streak, the last nine majors have been won by different players, stretching back to the first of Speith's two victories in 2015.
      So will Birkdale reward the old boys network, or will the streak continue?
      Local man Tommy Fleetwood, 26, is flavor of the month after finishing tied fourth at the US Open at Erin Hills before clinching the French Open a couple of weeks ago for his second win of the year. Fleetwood used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale to play a few holes as a kid.
      The world No. 1 is Dustin Johnson, who won his maiden major at the US Open last year. The big-hitting American came second in the Open in 2011 but missed this year's Masters with injury and missed the cut at the US Open last month.
      Japan's Hideki Matsuyama is ranked second and is bidding to become the first male Japanese player to win a major. Matsuyama came second in last month's US Open but missed the cut in the Open last year.
      Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win
      Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win

        JUST WATCHED

        Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win 01:23
      Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy won the Open in 2014 but since returning from a rib injury this season he has struggled and has missed the cut in three of his last six majors.
      READ: Rory McIlroy to avoid social media after spat
      Masters champion Sergio Garcia is a self-confessed Open nut and has had 10 top 10s, including two seconds. The Spaniard has finished no worse than sixth in his last three Opens, and after dedicating his Augusta Green Jacket win to the legacy of countryman Ballesteros, a win at Birkdale -- scene of Seve's emergence -- would fit the narrative.
      Brooks Koepka: Why golf is my job, not my life
      cnnsports us open brooks koepka intvw_00023220

        JUST WATCHED

        Brooks Koepka: Why golf is my job, not my life

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Brooks Koepka: Why golf is my job, not my life 02:41
      Powerful American Brooks Koepka won his maiden major in last month's US Open and has widespread experience of European conditions after slogging his way around the continent's second-tier Challenge Tour before joining the European Tour earlier in his career.
      READ: How a car crash shaped Koepka's US Open destiny
      And what of Jordan Spieth? The world No. 3 has not played an Open at Royal Birkdale before and won both his two majors in 2015, but he has lifted two titles this season to keep pace with Tiger Woods' win rate by the age of 24.
      READ: Spieth renews Tiger Woods comparisons with 10th title before 24

      Claret Jug

      Officially known as the "Golf Champion Trophy," the Claret Jug was first awarded in 1872 and is the champion's to keep for a year.
      Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug
      living golf year in review a_00094404

        JUST WATCHED

        Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug 10:08
      However, the current Jug is a replica dating back to 1928. The original is on display at the Royal and Ancient clubhouse at St. Andrews in Scotland. The winner also receives a replica of the trophy and a gold medal.
      Tales abound of victory celebrations involving the Jug. Stenson took it jet-skiing, Harrington's son used it as a home for ladybirds and plenty of players have drunk their favorite beverage from it.
      After his 2013 win Phil Mickelson poured in a bottle of 1990 Romanee-Conti -- a $40,000 red wine, and technically a burgundy -- into the Claret Jug.
      Tom Watson, Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink are among those who have had to get the Jug repaired after it suffered damage on their watch.
      READ: Jet-skiiing jugs and other trophy tales

      Prize money

      This year's event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million.
      However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. And it will all come in dollars.
      Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and videos
      "We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in US dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of Open organizer the R&A.