(CNN) Brazilian superstar Neymar is "200%" going to remain a Barcelona player, says the Catalan club.

Barcelona was responding to Brazilian broadcaster Esporte Interativo's Tuesday report linking Neymar with a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer deal. PSG did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

The Barcelona forward has a $256 million release clause in the five-year contract he signed in October 2016.

"Neymar wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, that's for sure," the journalist who broke the story, Marcelo Bechler, told CNN Sport, basing his report on sources close to Neymar, both at Barca and PSG.

"This is a personal decision. Neymar thinks that he can be the best player in the world, but that it cannot happen if he plays with Lionel Messi."

