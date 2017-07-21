(CNN) With three European Tour titles under his belt at the age of just 22, British golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick is well on the way to becoming one of the game's biggest stars.

The Yorkshireman earned the silver medal as the low amateur at the 2013 Open Championship in Muirfield, following in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy (2007) and Tiger Woods (1996).

He's gone on to win the US Amateur Championship (2013), British Masters (2015), Nordea Masters (2016) and most recently the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (2016).

A fan of the soccer team Sheffield United and a keen follower of tennis off the golf course, he's 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale with hopes of getting his hands on the coveted claret jug.

