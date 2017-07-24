Robert Kubica: Renault announce new test in 2017 F1 car

Story highlights Robert Kubica will take part in a test for Renault in August

The Pole hasn't competed in F1 since 2011

Kubica suffered life-changing injuries to his right arm during a rally crash

(CNN) Robert Kubica's dreams of returning to Formula One received another boost as Renault confirmed Monday the Pole will drive during a test in Hungary on August 2.

Kubica will pilot Renault's 2017 car for the first time following two successful tests in the 2012 model earlier this year.

The 32-year-old was forced to quit F1 in 2011 following life-changing injuries to his right arm sustained in a rally crash but has always harbored hopes of returning to the pinnacle of motorsport.

"The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information," Renault's F1 managing director, Cyril Abiteboul said in a statement.

