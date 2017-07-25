Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)Venezuelans are voting Sunday in a nationwide poll to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the crisis-hit country's 1999 constitution.
The voting began at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 6 p.m.
Opposition leaders are urging nationwide protests against the vote, even though the government has banned demonstrations through early next week. The ban could set up a showdown between protesters and authorities, including 370,000 troops that the military said it deployed ahead of the vote. Here is the latest: