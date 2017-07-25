Breaking News

CNN is in Venezuela: Latest updates from the ground

By Paula Newton, Marilia Brocchetto and Patrick Gilllespie, CNN

Updated 1254 GMT (2054 HKT) July 30, 2017

Members of the National Guard use their shields behind a fire during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, on July 26, 2017. Venezuelans blocked off deserted streets Wednesday as a 48-hour opposition-led general strike aimed at thwarting embattled President Nicolas Maduro's controversial plans to rewrite the country's constitution got underway. /
Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)Venezuelans are voting Sunday in a nationwide poll to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the crisis-hit country's 1999 constitution.

The voting began at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 6 p.m.
Opposition leaders are urging nationwide protests against the vote, even though the government has banned demonstrations through early next week. The ban could set up a showdown between protesters and authorities, including 370,000 troops that the military said it deployed ahead of the vote. Here is the latest: