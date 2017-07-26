Story highlights Djokovic to miss rest of 2017 season with elbow injury

Serb has never previously missed a grand slam tournament

(CNN) Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic has decided not to play again during the 2017 season due to long standing elbow injury.

His decision means he will miss the first major tournament of his career -- next month's US Open, which starts at Flushing Meadows on August 28.

The world No. 4, who won the US Open in 2011 and 2015, hasn't trained since his shock withdrawal from the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

"After a year and a half of carrying an elbow injury I've made the decision not to play any competition for the rest of 2017," Djokovic said on his Facebook page.

A sad sight.



An injured Novak Djokovic calls time on his 2017 #Wimbledon campaign, sending Tomas Berdych into the semi-finals pic.twitter.com/fN1yukjQ8U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

During Djokovic's period of dominance -- in which he picked up 11 major titles in just five years -- many said the Serb was more machine than man.

