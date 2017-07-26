Story highlights
(CNN)Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic has decided not to play again during the 2017 season due to long standing elbow injury.
His decision means he will miss the first major tournament of his career -- next month's US Open, which starts at Flushing Meadows on August 28.
The world No. 4, who won the US Open in 2011 and 2015, hasn't trained since his shock withdrawal from the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
"After a year and a half of carrying an elbow injury I've made the decision not to play any competition for the rest of 2017," Djokovic said on his Facebook page.
During Djokovic's period of dominance -- in which he picked up 11 major titles in just five years -- many said the Serb was more machine than man.
But the 30-year-old has endured a considerable fall from grace since completing the career Grand Slam at last season's French Open -- failing to make a major final this year for the first time since 2009.
He was forced to retire due to the injury during his Wimbledon quarter-inal match against Tomas Berdych and in his Facebook statement Djokovic added that the pain "had intensified over the last couple of months."