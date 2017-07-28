Story highlights Alonso says driver safety is top priority for F1

(CNN) It has split opinion across the Formula One paddock -- and among motorsport fans -- but two-time world champion Fernando Alonso believes adopting the divisive "halo" cockpit safety system for the 2018 season is the right decision.

The McLaren driver concedes that the head protection device -- attached to the cockpit of each car to protect drivers from flying debris and other potential hazards -- may not look attractive but says that shouldn't detract from its value in saving lives.

"I know that, from the aesthetic point of view, it's a big impact, it's a change, but I don't want to have any more fatal injuries," Alonso told CNN's The Circuit.

"I don't want to have any more friends struggling after accidents like Jules (Bianchi) or Justin (Wilson). I want to make the most horrible (looking) car if it is safe and will save one life."

Romain Grosjean's Lotus car narrowly avoids Fernando Alonso at the 2012 Belgium Grand Prix.

