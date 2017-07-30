Story highlights Sebastian Vettel wins Hungarian GP

Extends world title lead over Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton gives up third to teammate Bottas

Red Bulls clash on first lap

(CNN) Sebastian Vettel will go into Formula One's mid-season break with a 14-point lead after winning the Hungary Grand Prix Sunday with closest rival Lewis Hamilton back in fourth place after a sporting gesture.

Vettel drove a flawless race from pole position to secure his fourth win of the season, his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen taking second place at the Hungaroring.

But it was far from straightforward for the German, whose car suffered from steering problems which saw his early advantage whittled away as Raikkonen kept station behind him.

VET: "It was a difficult race with the steering tilting to the left. I really had to stay focused, but it was a great win" #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/Nv6QXE9VRa — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2017

Hamilton closed up on both Ferraris after an indifferent start but was unable to pass either on a circuit where it is notoriously difficult to overtake.

His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas had allowed Hamilton through into third place so he could mount his challenge, but the pair swapped places on the last lap as they had agreed.

Read More